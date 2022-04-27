About 4,000 gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to athletes with high achievements in competition.



SEA Games 31 medals are cast in copper – zinc compounds, of which red copper accounts for over 85 percent.



Each medal is 5mm thick, with an embossed saola (the mascot of the event) image on one side, and an embossed logo on the other side.



The V-shaped hand logo on the medal is inspired by the image of athletes putting their hands on the left chest when singing the national anthem of their country, while the blue ascending wing symbolizes the brave spirit, the aspiration to conquer new heights and the friendship in the region./.

VNA