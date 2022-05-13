SEA Games 31: Philippine athletics ready to shine
The Philippine delegation at the parade of nations at the SEA Games 31 opening ceremony in Hanoi on May 12 evening (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association said aside from EJ Obiena - the biggest hope of the athletic team, it has also assembled a gem-studded roster out to grab their share of the spotlight at the ongoing SEA Games 31 in Vietnam.
One of them is Christine Hallasgo, who is the defending SEA Games women’s marathon champion. She admitted that she feels a bit of pressure because she was the previous gold medalist, but she will be running against a field that will mark her as its target.
William Morrison is also out to defend his shot put gold medal, and his teammate Albert Mantua will probably be his biggest opponent.
Unlike Hallasgo and Morrison, Alexie Caimoso is not the defending champion of her event, heptathlon, but she is hoping to use the SEA Games as a platform to introduce herself to a wider audience.
“I’m both excited and nervous at the same time. Excited because I always wanted to compete in the SEA Games and now, I’m given a chance to compete,” Caimoso told the Inquirer. “I’m just really hoping that I could do good and perform good and probably bring on pride to our country.”/.