World Thailand aims to win 112 gold medals at SEA Games 31 Thailand aims to win 112 gold medals at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam which officially started on May 12, according to the Bangkok Post.

World Malaysia, Singapore to host SEA Games in 2027, 2029 Malaysia and Singapore will host the 34th and 35th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2027 and 2029, respectively, according to the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF).

World Pencak Silat fighter wins first gold for Singapore at SEA Games 31 Pencak Silat fighter Iqbal Abdul Rahman won the first gold medal for Singapore at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi after beating Thailand's Ilyas Sadara in the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) finals on May 11, according to the Organising Committee.

World SEA Games 31: Cambodian cyclists determined to obtain best results The Cambodian Cycling Federation (CCF) has selected outstanding athletes to take part in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) being held in Vietnam.