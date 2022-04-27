World Indonesia to partner with Japan to produce biofuel from palm oil methane The Indonesian state energy company Pertamina will cooperate with engineering giant JGC Holdings Corporation (JGC) of Japan to turn methane generated in palm oil production into a biofuel.

World Thailand’s exports reach record high in March Thailand’s exports hit a 30-year record high in March with outbound shipments growing by 19.5 percent year on year.

World Malaysia, Indonesia lead domestic travel demand recovery in Southeast Asia Malaysia and Indonesia are leading the recovery of domestic travel demand in Southeast Asia, reaching 100 percent growth in March compared with the same level in 2019, an official of Google Asia Pacific has said.

World SEA Games 31: Malaysia pins hopes on young badminton players Without stars, whether Malaysia’s badminton team can retain their men’s singles and doubles titles at the coming 31st SEA Games in Vietnam remains in doubt, and they are pinning hopes on young shuttlers.