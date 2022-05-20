SEA Games 31: Thai weightlifter conquers men’s 67kg class
Thailand have extended their golden streak at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after Chantri Witsanu snatched the gold in the men’s 67kg with a total lift of 312 kg.
Weightlifters at the Games (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand have extended their golden streak at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after Chantri Witsanu snatched the gold in the men’s 67kg with a total lift of 312 kg.
Mohamad Yasin of Indonesia won the silver with a combined lift of 308kg. Vietnam’s Dinh Xuan Hoang, who won a silver at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines in 2019, lifted 308kg to earn the bronze.
For the clean and jerk, both Hoang and the Thai lifter succeeded with 140kg, while their Indonesian rival excelled with 141kg.
Also on May 20, Vietnam’s Hoang Thi Duyen clinched the gold in the women’s 59kg category.
The 26-year-old athlete succeeded in a 96kg snatch and broke her own record of 95kg set at SEA Games 30.
In the clean and jerk event, Duyen succeeded with 108kg after three times, raising her total lift to 204kg and successfully defending her SEA Games title right on the home ground./.