Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Two more judo golds for Vietnam Vietnamese judo fighters had a successful day on May 20 as the team bagged two gold and one silver medals on the third day of SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Vietnam ranks first in xiangqi at SEA Games 31 Vietnam's Le Thi Kim Loan outperformed Malaysia’s Xin Ru Jee in the final of the women’s xiangqi (Chinese chess) standard singles in Quang Ninh on May 20, securing another gold medal for Vietnam at SEA Games 31.