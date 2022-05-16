Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam advances to semifinals after victory over Timor Leste Vietnam’s U23 football team secured a berth in the semifinals of SEA Games 31 after winning 2-0 against Timor Leste in its final Group A match at Phu Tho’s Viet Tri Stadium on May 15.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese runner makes gold hat-trick Vietnamese runner Nguyen Thi Oanh has named herself as one of the stars of SEA Games 31 by making a gold hat-trick after two days of competition.