SEA Games 31: Thailand defeat Laos 5-0, advancing to semi-finals of women’s football
Thailand thrashed Laos 5-0 in the last match of Group B in women's football at the ongoing SEA Games 31 on May 15 at Cam Pha stadium in the northern province of Quang Ninh.
Thailand’s Rodthong opened the score in the 17th minute. The net of the Lao side was also rocked in the 43rd, 57th, 60th and 85th minutes.
After three matches, Thailand fetched 7 points to top Group B while Laos was still empty-handed.
With this win, Thailand advanced to the semi-finals and will face the Philippines who come second in Group A.
The remaining match of the semi-finals will see the competition of Vietnam that tops Group A and Myanmar.
Both matches will take place at Cam Pha stadium on May 18.
Earlier on May 14, Vietnam routed Cambodia with a 7-0 win, helping the team complete the qualifying round at the top of Group A./.