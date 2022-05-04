SEA Games 31: Thailand's U23 team pins hope on Coach Alexandre Polking
Head coach of the Thai national football team Alexandre Polking has been appointed to guide the country’s U23 squad for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) hosted by Vietnam.
Polking has received an absolute trust when helping Thailand win the 2021 AFF Suzuki Cup after only a few days of working with the local team. His knowledge of Thai football and players as well as of other teams in Southeast Asia, especially Vietnam, was key to his success.
Polking has so far chosen the best players available for SEA Games 31.
He said although the squad has not had the best preparation and this SEA Games’ edition is not easy, but they will try their best to achieve their goal.
In Vietnam, Thailand are expected to meet Malaysia on May 7, Singapore on May 9, Cambodia on May 14, and Laos on May 16./.