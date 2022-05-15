SEA Games 31: Vietnam bag first gold in pétanque
Vietnam’s pétanque players bagged the first gold medal at the ongoing SEA Games 31 after beating Malaysia in the finals of the women’s doubles event held in Hanoi on May 15.
Winning 13-5 against their Cambodian rivals in the semifinals, Thai Thi Hong Thoa and Tran Le Lan Anh claimed an emphatic 13-2 victory over Malaysia’s Nurashimah Senin and Sharifah Aqilah Farhana Syed Ali to top the event.
“I’m very happy to earn my team the first precious gold medal,” Thoa told reporters after the match. “I’d like to thank my coaches and family for this victory.”
Head coach Dang Xuan Vui said he hopes the gold medal will be a source of motivation for the team to achieve good results in the coming games.
It is the first time Thoa and Anh have played for the national team in the region’s biggest sports event.
Vietnam also secured one bronze in pétanque on the day. So far, the Vietnamese team has earned one gold, one silver and two bronzes in the sport./.