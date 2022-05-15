Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s bodybuilders pocket two more gold medals Two more golds were added to the medal tally of Vietnam’s bodybuilders on May 15, the last competition day of this sport at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam secure six more golds in wushu Vietnam’s wushu team had a successful day on May 15 after six out of seven athletes secured gold medal in the SEA Games 31’s wushu sanda events held at Hanoi’s Cau Giay Gymnasium.