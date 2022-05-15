SEA Games 31: Vietnam claim third gold medal in fencing
Vietnamese fencer Bui Thi Thu Ha defeated her opponent from Singapore Ong Shu Hui Jessica in the women’s sabre individual event in Hanoi on May 15, earning the country the third gold medal in fencing at the ongoing SEA Games 31.
Ha repeatedly went behind the Singaporean rival but managed to bounce back to claim a 15-11 win at the end. It is the first time she has topped an individual event at SEA Games.
She said she was very happy and wanted to dedicate the gold medal to her coaches and teammates as well as the Vietnamese fans.
She has just been back for training after a eight-month maternity leave.
Head coach Pham Anh Tuan said he is confident that Vietnam’s fencing team will be able to earn five golds at this year’s SEA Games./.