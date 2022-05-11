Culture - Sports Kurash athlete wins first gold medal for Vietnam Kurash athlete To Thi Trang on May 10 bagged the first gold medal for the Vietnamese delegation at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 opening ceremony expected to wow spectators SEA Games 31’s opening ceremony on May 12 will depict a beautiful and hospitable Vietnam that is striving, together with other ASEAN countries, to become even stronger following COVID-19.

Culture - Sports “Golden girl” of Vietnamese sports involved in SEA Games’ torch relay Among the 10 outstanding Vietnam athletes selected to join the torch relay at SEA Games 31's opening ceremony is Nguyen Thi Thuy Hien - the most renowned Vietnam Wushu athlete of all time.