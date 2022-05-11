SEA Games 31: Vietnam obtains two silvers, two bronzes in diving
Diving events at the 31st Southeast Asian Games wrapped up on late May 11 with women’s synchronised 10m platform and men’s single 3m springboard competitions.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Vietnamese athletes did not secure success on this final day.
Nguyen Tung Duong ranked fourth with 225.35 points while Dinh Anh Tuan fifth with 298.15 points in men’s single 3m springboard diving.
In women’s synchronised 10m platform diving, Bui Thi Hong Giang and Mai Hong Hanh stood at the third position with 117.9 points, following the divers of Singapore (225.42 points) and Malaysia (292.12 points).
However, as there were only three teams competing in this category, the Organising Committee decided to not present the bronze medal but only silver to Onng Rei En/Ong Sze En of Singapore and gold to Pandellela Rinong Anak Pamg/Nur Dhabitah Bte Sabri of Malaysia.
With this result, Vietnam’s diving team won two silver and two bronze medals in total.
Head coach Truong Anh Tai said the athletes’ performance reflected their true capacity as well as the difficulties they faced during the preparation process, pointing out that the short training duration, the low degree of difficulty in dives, and unstable spirit were obstacles to their better performance.
However, thanks to their efforts, two silver and two bronze medals could still be viewed as success, he added.
Concluding diving competitions, Malaysia gained the top place with eight golds, three silvers, and one bronze in eight categories. It was followed by Singapore with three silvers and one bronze./.