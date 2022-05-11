SEA Games 31: Thailand beat Malaysia 6-2 in men’s futsal
Thailand crushed Malaysia 6-2 at the opening match of SEA Games 31 men’s futsal which took place in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 11.
Five minutes into the match, Thailand, considered the stronger team, opened the score. The squad ended the first round by breaking Malaysia’s net for another four times.
In the second round, Malaysian players adjusted their tactics and were more active in attack, scoring two goals. The matches closed with another score for Thailand.
On the same day, Vietnam are scheduled to meet Indonesia.
The futsal event sees the participation of nearly 90 players from five countries – host Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Its matches are played in a round-robin format. The team with the highest score will win the gold medal; the other two with the second and third best records will bag silver and bronze medals./.