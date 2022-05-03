SEA Games 31: Myanmar announces women’s futsal squad
Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) has announced Myanmar women’s futsal team's 16 finalists for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) has announced Myanmar women’s futsal team's 16 finalists for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The women’s futsal squad has reduced the number of players brought to Thailand from 22 to 16.
Coach U Tin Maung Htay will head the team
Indonesia pulls out of the SEA Games women’s futsal competition, and thus Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam and Malaysia remain in the tourney. According to the SEA Games organising committee, the women’s futsal event will run from May 15 to 19.
Meanwhile, Myanmar’s national women football team took two-week training in the Republic of Korea (RoK), during which the team played three friendly games from April 29 to May 3.
The Myanmar women’s team played Korean U-20 national team on April 29, Seoul City Women’s Club on May 1 and the Korean U-20 youth team on May 3.
The Myanmar women’s team left for the RoK on April 24 to prepare for the SEA Games 31 and started its training on April 25. The Myanmar women’s team, headed by Head Coach U Tin Myint Aung, will travel directly to Vietnam for the SEA Games.
Earlier, 22 players were selected for the trip, but Win Theingi Tun, who plays for Indian club Gokulam, only joined the team just before the SEA Games.
The sports delegations of Myanmar will attend SEA Games 31 in Vietnam with 293 athletes./.