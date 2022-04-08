Culture - Sports Traditional cake festival opens in Can Tho The 9th Southern Traditional Cake Festival is taking place in Can Tho, the largest city in the Mekong Delta. The event will run until April 11.

Culture - Sports Unique hand fishing festival in Tuyen Quang Hundreds of local people and visitors flocked to Nang Kha commune in Na Hang district, Tuyen Quang province, to take part in the recent annual hand fishing festival, part of a series of activities to promote Tuyen Quang tourism year 2022.