Vietnam lose to Thailand in AFF Futsal Championship semi-finals
Vietnam lost 1-3 to host Thailand in the semi-finals of the AFF Futsal Championship in Bangkok on April 8.
In the first half, Thailand proved their ability to pressurise at key moments. However, Vietnam defended well with a particularly good performance from goalkeeper Ho Van Y in the opening exchanges.
Shortly after the second half started, the Vietnamese team conceded through a piece of individual skill from Muhamad Osamanmusa.
Vietnam bounced back strongly, and after several missed opportunities Minh Trii levelled the score in the 32nd minute.
However, Vietnam were unable to create chances from then on, as Thailand continued to press well.
Only four minutes later, the naturalized player Osamanmusa made the score 2-1. Coach Pham Minh Giang responded by getting his players to take a power-play. However, the team’s efforts failed, and the red shirts conceded to Kritsada Wongkaeo's well-taken goal.
Although Vietnam have attended the World Cup twice in recent years, the levels of the two teams are significantly different, with Thailand one of the top teams in Asia. Nevertheless, the match was close, and if Vietnam had taken their chances they would have gone in into the second half with a lead.
In the other semi-final, Indonesia defeated Myanmar 6-1. Vietnam will play Myanmar for third place.
The AFF Futsal Championship featured nine teams divided into two groups. The teams competed in a round-robin format that saw the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals.
The top three teams will enter the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, scheduled in Kuwait from September 25 to October 20./.