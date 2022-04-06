Vietnam crush Australia to advance to AFF Futsal Championship semi-finals
The futsal team of Vietnam (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on April 6 thrashed Australia 5-1 to win a place in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Futsal Championship semi-finals.
The Vietnamese players overwhelmed their opponents and opened the score in 13th minute through Nguyen Thinh Phat.
In the closing seconds of the first half, Tran Thai Huy scored the second goal for Vietnam.
Australia were awarded a penalty after a foul by goalkeeper Ho Van Y, and Fornito narrowed the gap from the spot in the 27th minute.
Australia took advantage of power play in the last five minutes, but it didn’t make a difference. Taking advantage, Vietnam scored three more on the counterattack.
Vietnam have seven points after three matches but will have to wait for the result of the Myanmar-Timor Leste match to find out if they will face Thailand or Indonesia in the semi-finals./.