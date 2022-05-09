SEA Games 31: Vietnam grabs second silver medal in diving
Ngo Mai Phuong secured the second silver medal diving for Vietnam after she and her teammate Mai Hong Hanh achieved the second highest score in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event on May 9.
Ngo Phuong Mai and Mai Hong Hanh win a silver medal in women's synchronised 3m springboard diving on May 9. (Photo: VNA)
They competed against rivals from Malaysia and Singapore during the finals held at My Dinh Aquatic Centre in Hanoi at the ongoing SEA Games 31.
The two divers scored 237.57 points, which was higher than 229.42 points recorded by Tan Yi Xuan Ashlee and Kay Yian Fong of Singapore in third place. Ng Yan Yee and Ong Ker Ying of Malaysia championed the competition, winning gold with a total score of 276.30 points.
Mai bursted into tears in her teammates’ arms after her dream of winning a silver came true. She had won bronze medals in the four previous regional games.
Ending the second day of the diving competition, Malaysia dominated with four golds and one silver, followed by Vietnam with two silvers and one bronze, and Singapore with one silver and one bronze.
The diving events will continue on May 10 with men’s competitions taking place./.