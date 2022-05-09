Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam beat Singapore 2-0 at men’s beach handball match Vietnam gained their fourth win in a row in the men's beach handball tournament at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after defeating Singapore on May 9 in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Culture - Sports Vietnam women’s football team determined to defend title The women’s football team of Vietnam are aiming to defend their title at the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31, said coach Mai Duc Chung, according to the national SEA Games 31 organising committee.