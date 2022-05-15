SEA Games 31: Vietnam win a silver and bronze in Sepak Takraw
The Vietnamese Sepak Takraw players were awarded a silver and a bronze at the ongoing SEA Games 31 during a ceremony held in Hanoi on May 15.
Vietnamese Sepak Takraw players finish second in the women's regu event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA)
The ceremony saw the presence of Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and President of the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation Abdul Halim Abdul Kader.
After three days of competition, Vietnam earned a bronze in the men’s team regu, following Thailand in the first place and Malaysia in the second.
In the women’s event, the Vietnamese players won against Malaysia and Laos but suffered a loss to Thailand, finishing the tournament in second place.
These are the first medals of the team at SEA Games 31./.