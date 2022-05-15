Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s bodybuilders pocket two more gold medals Two more golds were added to the medal tally of Vietnam’s bodybuilders on May 15, the last competition day of this sport at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam bag first gold in pétanque Vietnam’s pétanque players bagged the first gold medal at the ongoing SEA Games 31 after beating Malaysia in the finals of the women’s doubles event held in Hanoi on May 15.