Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on August 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,153 VND/USD on August 12, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Vietnam eyes global top 10 in agricultural processing A strategy to bolster agricultural mechanisation development and agro-forestry-fishery processing to 2030 aims to make Vietnam among the 10 leading farm produce exporters of the world by 2030.

Business Vietnamese specialties displayed at Hong Kong Food Expo The Vietnamese Consulate General and Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong (China) are introducing a variety of Vietnamese specialties at the Hong Kong Food Expo from August 11-15.

Business Dak Lak prepares for export of passion fruit to China The Dak Lak province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is preparing necessary conditions for the shipping of local passion fruit to China, as the fruit has been officially allowed to enter the market.