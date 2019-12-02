The figures represented increases of 12 percent and 6 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

The highest increase of 48 percent was reported by the group of ports in the central province of Thanh Hoa thanks to the launch of the Nghi Son refinery. The south central province of Binh Thuan also posted a 46 percent increase in cargo throughput of its ports.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Ba Ria-Vung Tau led in the volume of cargos.

On the other hand, the volume of cargo handled by seaports in Nha Trang and Quang Tri dropped, with decreases ranging from 11 to 27 percent./.

VNA