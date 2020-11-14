Second ASEAN-Australia Biennial Summit held virtually
The Second ASEAN-Australia Biennial Summit was held online on November 14, under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Australian counterpart Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair 2020, co-chairs the online Summit (Photo: VNA)
-
The Second ASEAN-Australia Biennial Summit is held on line (Photo: VNA)
-
An overview of the Summit from Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
An overview of the Summit (Photo:VNA)