At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The second extraordinary meeting of the 15th National Assembly entered the second working day in Hanoi on January 6.



In the morning, lawmakers discussed in groups the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, the implementation of the NA’s Resolution dated July 28, 2021 on COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the 15th NA’s first meeting, and the proposal to permit the continued use of registration certificates for drugs and medicinal ingredients which expired on January 1, 2023 in accordance with the Law on Pharmacy.



In the afternoon, the NA convened a plenary meeting under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, which was live broadcast on the Vietnam NA Television's channel.



Under the direction of Permanent Vice NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, they discussed the draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment.



A majority of opinions agreed with a report examining the draft amended Law.



Concluding the discussions, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan explained several matters raised by deputies.



On January 7, legislators are scheduled to mull over the above issues again and the adjustment of localities’ refinancing plans 2022, the 2021 regular expenditure estimate from foreign non-refundable aids and adjustment of the unused budget estimate 2021 of the General Department of Taxation and the General Department of Customs./.