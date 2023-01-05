Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Government vows strongest resolve to achieve 2023 socio-economic targets The Government will instruct ministries, agencies and localities to implement the 2023 socio-economic development plan with the greatest efforts and strongest determination, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son said at the Cabinet regular press conference in Hanoi on January 3, citing Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

January 4

Politics PM highlights motto to realise goals in 2023 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted the motto of “Solidarity, Discipline - Mettle, Flexibility - Innovation, Creativity - Timeliness, Effectiveness” in order to realise the goals set for 2023.