Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung presented a report on the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, following the opening of the 15th National Assembly’s second extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on January 5.



Minister Dung said under the National Master Plan, Vietnam is set to become a developing country with modernised industry, upper middle income, economic growth based on sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation by 2030.



By 2050, Vietnam is set to become a developed nation with high income; equitable, democratic and civilised society. The GDP growth will reach about 6.5-7.5% annually during 2031-2050 while urbanisation rate will hit 70-75% by 2050.



The GDP growth is poised to hit roughly 7% annually during 2021-2030. By 2030, average GDP per capita at current prices will stand at around 7,500 USD.



In order to achieve such goals, the plan laid out four group of key tasks, namely basically setting up national infrastructure framework with a focus on transportation, urban, rural, energy, digital, socio-cultural, irrigation infrastructure; environment protection, fight against disasters and climate change; accelerating economic restructuring in combination with renewal of growth models with priority to potential areas associated with new development space; developing locomotive zones and important national growth pillars; and forming and developing north-south, east-west and coastal economic corridors, industry-urban-service corridors in locomotive and major urban areas.



Dung also mentioned orientations to organising development space according to region and territory, and developing national urban and rural systems.

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)



Delivering a report examining the National Master Plan, Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh said the draft plan and the Government’s report basically meet requirements in line with the Planning Law.



He suggested the Government supplement analyses of advantages and disadvantages in terms of geographical location, topographical - geomorphological conditions, geology - soil resources, minerals, climate, and disaster risks, climate change; look into how these conditions affect socio-economic development in the coming time,; and clarify Vietnam's comparative advantages in comparison with other countries in the region and the world.



Thanh also asked for realising the Politburo’s Resolution on improving the efficiency of managing, tapping, using and upholding economic resources for the effort and promptly completing information system and national database on planning in line with regulations./.