Society Can Tho: Man prosecuted for anti-State posts The People’s Procuracy of Thoi Lai district, Can Tho city, has issued an indictment prosecuting a man and his accomplices for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals.”

Society Vietnam Youth Federation has new President Nguyen Ngoc Luong was elected as President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) at the 4th conference of the Presidium of the VYF Central Committee and the 5th meeting of the 8th VYF Central Committee for the 2019-2024 tenure held via videoconference on September 9.

Society Japanese firm supports Vietnamese people facing difficulties amid COVID-19 Chairman of Advance Co. Ltd. Satou Takashi has handed over the token of a cash amount to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam to support Vietnamese people facing difficulties in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Thai Binh multiplies model of locals’ donating land for road construction The successful model of local residents’ donating land for the construction of roads in Quynh Ngoc, Quynh Hoang and Quynh Lam communes of Quynh Phu district in the northern province of Thai Binh has encouraged other localities to follow suit.