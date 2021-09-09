Second Vietnam Summit in Japan to be held virtually
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam speaks at the press conference on the second Vietnam Summit in Japan (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) - The second Vietnam Summit in Japan is set to be held virtually on November 20-21 under the endorsement of the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC).
The event will be held under the theme “Transformation: New Values, New Methods”, said Ta Duc Tung, a member of the executive board of the Summit during a recent press conference held in Tokyo.
It is hoped to offer a venue for Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan to connect, share and discuss chances and challenges of Vietnam in the post-pandemic time, as well as devise measures to foster the country’s development in the period.
For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam appreciated efforts made by the organisers, adding that the first edition of the Summit has helped to connect Vietnamese scientists and intellectuals in Japan.
He spoke highly of this year’s theme and expressed his hope that the event will create a strong bond amongst Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan, and between the intellectuals and State management agencies and firms of the two countries.
The Summit will comprise a plenary session and six thematic seminars which are to discuss measures to live with COVID-19 in the new normal and across many fields such as online learning, digital transformation and smart city development.
The first Vietnam Summit in Japan, held in November 2019 with the theme “Make-in-Vietnam: Chances and Challenges”, drew the participation of nearly 900 intellectuals living inside and outside Japan, along with representatives of Vietnam’s ministries and sectors./.