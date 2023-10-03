The 13th Party Central Committee discuss important economic issues on the second working day of its 8th plenum . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th Party Central Committee spent the second working day of the 8th plenum on October 3 discussing several important economic issues.

In the morning, the Committee discussed the socioeconomic development and state budget situation in 2023 and plans for 2024, finance-state budget plans for the 2024-2026 period, and a roadmap for the implementation of the new salary regime.



On behalf of the Politburo, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the discussion session.



In the afternoon, the participants discussed in groups a project on summing up the 10-year implementation of the resolution on national protection strategy in the new situation which was adopted at the 8th plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee.

The 8th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee will last until October 8./.