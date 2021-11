Videos Vietnam holds ceremony to commemorate pandemic victims A ceremony was held simultaneously in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City Nov. 19 to commemorate those who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos ‘Ao dai’ promoted during 28th Vietnam Film Festival The 28th Vietnam Film Festival is taking place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, spotlighting not only cinematography but also “ao dai” (traditional dress) of Vietnam.

Videos Deputy PM urges acceleration of Long Thanh airport project Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has requested Long Thanh International Airport project to be accelerated so that its first phase could be completed in January 2025.

Videos Forum seeks ways to promote Vietnam - US trade in a new context Trade has become a pillar of the growing bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the US, Hoang Quang Phong - Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on November 16.