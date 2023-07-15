Hotline: (024) 39411349
Seedless black finger grapes from Ninh Thuan now available

In addition to providing fresh grapes for the domestic market, the seedless black finger grape variety from Ninh Thuan province is also expected to enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese grapes with imports. It is also hoped to make Ninh Thuan - a coastal province in the South Central Coastal region - an attractive destination for tourists.
  • The first NH04-102 seedless black finger grape vineyard in Ninh Thuan in the ripening season. Photo: VNP/VNA

  • The 2,000 square metre NH04-102 vineyard has an estimated yield of 1.2 tons per 500 square metres. Average selling prices range from 200,000 to 220,000 VND per kilo, or 2-4 times higher than other grape varieties. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • One NH04-102 grape, elongated in shape, can weigh up to 5 grams. Its sugar Brix level is between 16 and 18 degrees. If well cared for while growing, this level can exceed 20 degrees. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • When ripe, the grapes turn an eye-catching purple-black colour. They are succulent yet firm, and seedless with a sweet taste. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The successful development of seedless black grapes contributes to diversifying high-quality fresh grapes, boosting the competitiveness of Vietnamese grapes with imports. Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tourists check in at the vineyard. (Photo: VNA)

