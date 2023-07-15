Seedless black finger grapes from Ninh Thuan now available
-
The first NH04-102 seedless black finger grape vineyard in Ninh Thuan in the ripening season. Photo: VNP/VNA
-
The 2,000 square metre NH04-102 vineyard has an estimated yield of 1.2 tons per 500 square metres. Average selling prices range from 200,000 to 220,000 VND per kilo, or 2-4 times higher than other grape varieties. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
One NH04-102 grape, elongated in shape, can weigh up to 5 grams. Its sugar Brix level is between 16 and 18 degrees. If well cared for while growing, this level can exceed 20 degrees. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
When ripe, the grapes turn an eye-catching purple-black colour. They are succulent yet firm, and seedless with a sweet taste. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The successful development of seedless black grapes contributes to diversifying high-quality fresh grapes, boosting the competitiveness of Vietnamese grapes with imports. Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tourists check in at the vineyard. (Photo: VNA)