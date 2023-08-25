Videos Singaporean PM’s visit hoped to set future agenda for bilateral ties Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s Vietnam visit from August 27-29 offers an occasion for leaders of the two countries to set a future agenda for the bilateral relationship, as both look towards dealing with many common challenges, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam said.

Politics HCM City's leader receives Belgian Senate President Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted a reception on August 25 for visiting President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose, at which he highlighted the potential of cooperation between the city and Belgium.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Iran agreed to promote cooperation in fields A delegation led by member of the Party Central Committee and permanent deputy head of its Commission of Mass Mobilisation Pham Tat Thang paid a visit to Iran from August 21-24.