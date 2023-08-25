Seminar marks 78th founding anniversary of diplomatic sector
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrated the 78th founding anniversary of the diplomatic sector (August 28, 1945-2023) with a hybrid seminar held in Hanoi on August 25.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)
In his remarks, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the need to build a comprehensive, modern diplomatic sector that plays a pioneer role in national construction and defence, adding diplomats should have both good professional knowledge and firm political mettle.
The official also reiterated the idea of “bamboo diplomacy” which was first coined by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong at the 29th diplomacy conference in 2016.
At this conference, the Party leader highlighted the importance of diplomacy in maintaining peace, preventing conflict, and fostering international cooperation in the context of the rapidly changing world, he noted.
Participants looked into advantages as well as difficulties facing the diplomatic sector, and proposed solutions to promote its mettle, adaptability and pioneer role.
On this occasion, the ministry’s Party Committee announced winners of a writing contest on protecting the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s ideological foundation and refuting wrongful and hostile views./.