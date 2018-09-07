VNAT General Director Nguyen Van Tuan at the event (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) held a seminar on the ASEAN Tourism Awards 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7.



The event was part of the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2018, which has attracted both domestic and foreign tour agencies, lodging facilities, and representatives from major tourist attractions.



Speaking at the event, VNAT General Director Nguyen Van Tuan said Vietnam and ASEAN member states have scored positive gains in tourism cooperation. The bloc has issued a tourism development strategy for the 2016-2025 period, with priority given to green, sustainable, harmonious, and effective tourism.



A set of eight ASEAN tourism standards were introduced to participants at the event, including those involving lodging facilities towards the goal of sustainable and socially responsible tourism.



Delegates learnt about Vietnam’s tourism development trend in the bloc including initiatives to apply new technologies towards mitigating negative impacts on the environment.



Major tourist attractions and quality, eco-friendly tourism products were also introduced on the occasion.



As part of the event, the ASEAN Sustainable Tourism award was presented to the Thai Hai Reserve of Ecological Stilt House Village based in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, while the ASEAN Green Tourist City award belonged to the central cities of Hue, Hoi An, and Da Lat city.



The organising board granted five ASEAN green hotel awards and five ASEAN MICE venue awards to Vietnamese hotels which were honoured at the ASEAN Tourism Forum in Thailand in January 2018.



Vietnam will host the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2019 themed "ASEAN: The Power of One" in the city of Ha Long, in the northern province of Quang Ninh.








