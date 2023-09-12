ICS Director Nguyen Xuan Cuong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Academy of Social Science (VASS) held a seminar on Chinese studies in the new context in Hanoi on September 12, on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of the Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS).

In his opening remarks, ICS Director Nguyen Xuan Cuong noted that over the past three decades, it has effectively carried out fundamental research, policy advisory, and human resources training, contributing to promoting people-to-people diplomacy and friendly relations between Vietnam and China.

The institute's studies have analised and assessed the reform process in China and its rise, and forecast the country's changes to the middle of this century as well as their impact on the world, the region, and Vietnam. They have helped provide a scientific basis for Vietnam to proactively cope with the changes in the international and regional situations.

In face of the new developments in the East Sea, the institute has focused on studies and raised proposals to the Party and the State on solutions to the complicated situations there, the Vietnam - China relations, and Vietnam's foreign policy.

Speaking at the event, VASS Vice President Dang Xuan Thanh said in the coming time, the ICS’s studies need to continue identifying, analysing, and predicting China's developments up to 2035 with a vision towards 2050 across all areas, including politics, socio-economy-culture, security and diplomacy.

It should provide analyses on China's pursuit of the superpower status and its impact on the world order, the region, and Vietnam, as well as on the bilateral relations in various fields, thereby offering recommendations to the Vietnamese Party and State to make use of opportunities and minimise challenges posed by China, he said.

He asked the institute to continue maintaining its existing relationship with research organisations and units in China and expand its partnerships with other international entities, especially those in China, Russia, the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, and others.

Participants at the event looked back on lessons from China's recent socio-economic development experience in order to propose policy recommendations for Vietnam./.