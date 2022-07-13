At the event (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations, on July 12 organised a seminar on legal regulations related to nationality for the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic. It aims to review and collect their opinions, thereby proposing solutions to deal with their problems.



Addressing the event, Nguyen Manh Tien, vice chairman of NA’s committee, said that the Party and State always pay attention to overseas Vietnamese affairs, and the issuance of a supervisory programme on the implementation of legal regulations to foreigners in both online and face-to-face forms is a manifestation of the sentiment.



It seeks to gather ideas and aspirations of overseas Vietnamese, he said, adding that this will serve as the foundation for setting forth solutions to settle their enquiries on nationality, investment, production and business.



Tien emphasised that these activities contribute to affirming that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese community and an important resource contributing to the development of the country.



Thai Xuan Dung, Vietnamese ambassador to the Czech Republic, said there are 30,000 Czech of the Vietnamese origin and some people with dual citizenship among the 90,000-strong Vietnamese community in the country.



Many Vietnamese in the European republic apply for Vietnamese nationality to facilitate their study, travel as well as economic exchange and cooperation./.