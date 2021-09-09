Videos Vietnamese farm produce introduced in Italy Vietnam has introduced its fruit, vegetables, and other farm produce at Macfrut 2021: the Fruit & Veg Professional Show, which opened on September 7 in Rimini city, the Emilia Romagna region of Italy.

Business Vinh Phuc adopts solutions to promote the development of supporting industries The northern province of Vinh Phuc has set the goal of having 70 enterprises eligible to become first-tier and second-tier suppliers for manufacturers of automobile, motorcycle, electronic products and partially supply for large enterprises or corporations or exports by 2030.

Business Noi Bai airport’s upgraded runway put into operation Runway 1B at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, which has been upgraded, is put into operation on September 9, according to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).