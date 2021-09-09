Seminar seeks way to boost sustainable Vietnam-Africa farming cooperation
A webinar on Vietnam – Africa agricultural cooperation for sustainable development took place on September 9 in search of a dynamic and creative collaboration model for the two sides.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
The event was co-organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).
Speaking at the seminar, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son underscored that Vietnam values its traditional ties with African nations and that the Vietnam-Africa engagements are continuously being consolidated and expanded.
He stated room for the sides’ cooperation in agriculture remains extensive.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh recommended the sides promote their South-South cooperation models, technological transfer, and farming encouragement measures, adding that Vietnam is willing to send experts and technicians to support Africa.
Doanh noted there is a need for the building of a pilot public-private partnership (PPP) model regarding investment in the production and processing of farm produce in some African nations, prioritising sectors of Vietnam’s strengths and demand for consumption.
Abu Bakarr Karim, Minister of Agriculture & Forestry of Sierra Leone, said his country’s agricultural sector will follow the successful development path of its Vietnamese counterpart.
Participants reviewed opportunities and challenges facing farming cooperation between Vietnam and Africa and discussed measures to bolster and expand the trade of the sides’ key farm produce.
Major orientations for joint agricultural production collaboration and financial solutions in aid of the ties were also tabled for discussion./.