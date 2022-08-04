Business Vietnam bamboo association to be established The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said at a seminar held in Hanoi on August 4 that it will work with other ministries and sectors to accelerate the early establishment of Vietnam bamboo association in a bid to develop the bamboo processing industry.

Business Vietnamese, Lao experts share experience in hydropower plant operation Officials from the Department of Energy Safety Management (DESM)under the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines made a working visit to Vietnam’s Son La hydroelectric power plant on August 3 and 4 to study the plant’s operation.

Business Bamboo Airways makes changes to flight path to Taiwan Bamboo Airways will adjust the path of its flights between Vietnam and Taiwan on August 6 to avoid areas near Taiwan (China) where China plans to hold military exercises following a directive by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Japanese investment in Binh Duong almost reaches 6 billion USD Japanese investors have so far poured almost 6 billion USD in the southern province of Binh Duong, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung said at a working session with a delegation of the Kansai Bureau of Economy,Trade and Industry (METI Kansai) on August 4.