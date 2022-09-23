Sci-Tech Hung Yen adopts ISO system to promote administrative procedure reform The northern province of Hung Yen is pushing forward with administrative procedure reform as part of efforts to build a transparent and modern administration.

Sci-Tech First non-cash market introduced in Can Tho A model of cashless market made its debut in Binh Thuy district’s An Thoi market, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 13.

Sci-Tech Science should contribute to making the world better: experts Every scientist should think of how their findings could impact the world and contribute to making it better. That was the message from Michel Spiro, President of the International Year of Basic Science for Sustainable Development (IYBSSD) speaking at “Science, Ethics and Human Development” conference on September 13 in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh province.

Sci-Tech Ministry learns from France’s experience in innovation, IP promotion A delegation of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) visited France from September 9 - 12 to meet local agencies and learn from their experience, management models, mechanisms and policies for promoting innovation and intellectual property (IP).