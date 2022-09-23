Seminars kick-start Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day 2022
Illustrative photo (Source: organiser)Hanoi (VNA) – A series of seminars kick-started the 2022 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day (AI4VN) in Hanoi on September 22.
The seminars discussed AI solutions in finance-banking, training and connecting AI human resources, and automation in production.
As heard at these events, the Accenture's latest report showed that more than 60% of companies operating in the financial - banking sector are testing AI.
Pham Quang Vinh from Viettel Cyberspace Centre said in the next three years, the accumulation of AI database will bring great value, contributing to solving many problems.
Pham Hien, a researcher from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)’s Data61, introduced a project on the AI market in Vietnam, which is built exclusively for the formation and strengthening of the AI ecosystem in the nation.
It focuses on developing databases and algorithms to automatically collect, store and update profiles of Vietnamese AI experts at home and abroad; an index to track the development of AI in Vietnam; and business models to enhance research-industry collaboration in the field, Hien said.
Do Manh Cuong, Deputy General Secretary of the Vietnam Automation Association, said automation is divided into seven levels, with most businesses in Vietnam now at the level 3-4-5 or partial automation.
In the digital era, the traditional business model will be eliminated and replaced by a digital transformation model of corporate governance, he added.
AI4VN is an annual programme of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) since 2018. Its series of events pull together a wide range of stakeholders in the AI community, from policy makers and technology corporations to researchers and university students.
The implementation of the 2022 edition sees the coordination between the Vietnamese online newspaper VnExpress and Aus4Innovation, a 10 million AUD development assistance programme being enacted under the Vietnam-Australia innovation partnership./.