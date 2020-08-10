Send-off ceremony held for Vietnamese delegation to Int’l Army Games
Some members of the Vietnamese delegation at the International Army Games 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A send-off ceremony was held on August 9 for the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) delegation to the International Army Games 2020, slated for later this month in Russia.
This will be the third time the VPA takes part in the Games, an annual event organised by the Russian Ministry of Defence.
It will also see the largest number of VPA teams so far, including some competing for the first time like artillery, dog handling, and communications.
Addressing the send-off ceremony in Hanoi, Deputy Chief of the VPA General Staff Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia said the Army Games is a chance for countries’ militaries to enhance mutual understanding, demonstrate their combat readiness, and learn from one another’s experiences.
He expressed his belief that with solidarity, unanimity and high resolve, VPA teams will achieve the best results, thus affirming the Vietnamese army’s mettle, will and capacity to compete in international events.
On behalf of the teams, Sen. Lt. Col. Pham Tuan Luc, head of the artillery team, said the teams have made thorough preparations to take part in the Games, and they are determined to obtain the highest possible results./.