Culture - Sports Vietnamese mat weaving art displayed online The patterns, colours and technique of traditional Vietnamese mat weaving are on display in an online exhibition through the artworks of Pham Hong Linh.

Culture - Sports Football tournaments cancelled due to COVID-19 The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on August 4 decided to temporarily cancel several football tournaments amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 in localities.

Culture - Sports Exhibition showcasing Spanish architect’s impression on modern Vietnam opens Black and white photos reflecting life and culture of modern Vietnam by Spanish architect Salvador Pérez Arroyo are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi.