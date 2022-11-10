Seoul exhibition highlights beauty of ASEAN’s traditional textiles
Textiles and fabric items from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are being displayed at an exhibition held in Seoul from November 9-13, as part of the ASEAN Week 2022.
Themed "Ancient Futures – Treasures of ASEAN Fabric", the event showcases fabrics made by master artisans using traditional weaving methods that have been passed down through generations.
Themed “Ancient Futures – Treasures of ASEAN Fabric”, the event showcases fabrics made by master artisans using traditional weaving methods that have been passed down through generations.
“Pua Kumbu” from Malaysia which inspired the world-renowned shoe designer Jimmy Choo is on display at the exhibition, along with Lanh My A silk of Vietnam which is made by weaving the finest silk threads coloured with dyes from the mac nua (Diospyros mollis Griff) fruits. Lanh My A silk is used by Vietnamese fashion designer Nguyen Cong Tri, whose designs have been worn by several celebrities including K-pop star Rose of Blackpink.
Visitors to the exhibition can also watch videos on the production process, thereby getting general information about tourist destinations associated with craft villages in ASEAN countries.
In his remarks, Secretary-General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Kim Hak-yong emphasised that this is the first time textiles from the 10 ASEAN countries have been introduced to the Korean public, adding that it is expected to enhance awareness of ASEAN culture.
“ASEAN Week” is an annual event organised by the ASEAN-Korea Centre since 2019 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the centre's establishment as well as the 2019 ASEAN-Korea Summit in Busan. It aims to introduce the diverse and unique cultures of ASEAN countries and their tourism potential to Korean people./.