Culture - Sports Hanoi, Hai Phong to co-host fifth Int’l Experimental Theatre Festival As many as 15 domestic and six foreign art troupes will participate in the fifth International Experimental Theatre Festival in Hanoi and Hai Phong City on November 15 - 26.

Travel Lao Cai promoting ecological museum model associated with tourism The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has developed a plan to build ecological museum models in an attempt to preserve cultural heritages in ethnic minority communities in association with tourism. With over 90 percent of its population being Tay ethnic minority people, Nghia Do commune in Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, has been selected to promote the model.

Culture - Sports Festival to promote heritage values to the world Beauty queens from the Tourism World Pageant will gather at Trang An Heritage Connecting - Ninh Binh Festival that will take place in the northern province of Ninh Binh from November 17-19.