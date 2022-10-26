Vietnam – RoK festival to open in HCM City at weekend
The Vietnam-RoK Korea Cultural Festival will be held on October 28-30 in Ho Chi Minh City, offering a wide series of cultural activities introduced by artists from the both countries.
Vietnamese singer Suni Ha Linh (Photo: Facebook)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam-RoK Korea Cultural Festival will be held on October 28-30 in Ho Chi Minh City, offering a wide series of cultural activities introduced by artists from the both countries.
The festival is co-organised by the city Department of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in HCM City to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
According to the department’s permanent deputy director Le Truong Duy, the Vietnam-RoK Korea Cultural Festival aims to promote cultural and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK and enhance mutual understanding among the people of the two countries.
The festival’s featured programme will be a performance of traditional Korean gugak music from the Jeong Ga Ak Hoe group.
The festival will feature Vietnamese and traditional music performed by the music groups Daoom and Lux.
Vietnamese singers Suni Ha Linh, BigDaddy and Emily will also provide performances at the event.
The festival will also present “K-Pop Random Dance Play” performed by dance crews such as MAD-X, The Shadow, BEAmE Dance Team, G.O.D Dance Cover, The Honor Cards and D149 CREW, and there will be dance performances by OneWay Crew and Fusion MC from the RK.
A showcase of Taekwondo will be presented at the event.
In addition, the festival will include 200 stalls showcasing Vietnamese and Korean cuisine and products.
The festival will open to the public for free at the September 23 Park in District 1./.