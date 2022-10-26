Culture - Sports VTV officially owns FIFA World Cup 2022 media copyright The Vietnam Television (VTV) on October 26 announced that it has officially owned media copyright for FIFA World Cup 2022, becoming the exclusive broadcaster of the tournament in Vietnam as well as on VTV digital platforms.

Culture - Sports Quang Ninh: Binh Lieu yellow season festival to kick off this weekend A festival to honour the ethnic traditional cultures and natural beauty of the border district of Binh Lieu in northern Quang Ninh province will be held from October 29 to November 20.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wins gold at International Circus Festival in Russia Vietnamese pair Pham Thi Huong and Truong Hong Thuy won the gold prize for their performance "Du Son" (Red Swing) at the 2022 International Circus Festival which wrapped up on October 26 in Russia.