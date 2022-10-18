Politics Party official meets with Cambodian leaders during visit to Cambodia Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, had meetings with several Cambodian leaders in Phnom Penh on October 18 during his official visit to Cambodia.

Politics Memorabilia tell stories about President Ho Chi Minh The Ho Chi Minh Museum and the National Museum of History are holding an exhibition entitled “Each Piece of Memorabilia a Story”, introducing original and unique artifacts associated with stories about President Ho Chi Minh.

Politics Delegation of overseas Vietnamese affairs committee visits US A delegation of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs led by Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu visited New York and San Francisco where a large number of Vietnamese are studying, working and living.