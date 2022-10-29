Vietnam-RoK cultural exchange week opens in HCM City
The Vietnam-Republic of Korea Cultural, Trade and Investment Cultural Week opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28 night, offering a wide series of cultural activities introduced by artists from both countries.
The opening ceremony of the Vietnam-RoK Cultural, Trade and Investment Cultural Week opened in HCM City on October 28. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The Vietnam-Republic of Korea Cultural, Trade and Investment Cultural Week opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28 night, offering a wide series of cultural activities introduced by artists from both countries.
The event, which will last until November 1, is co-organised by the city’s Department of Foreign Affairs and the RoK Consulate General in HCM City to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
It aims to promote cultural and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK and enhance mutual understanding among the people of the two countries.
The festival’s featured programme will be a performance of traditional Korean gugak music from the Jeong Ga Ak Hoe group.
The festival will feature Vietnamese and traditional music performed by the music groups Daoom and Lux. Vietnamese singers Suni Ha Linh, BigDaddy and Emily will also provide performances at the event.
The festival will also present “K-Pop Random Dance Play” performed by dance crews such as MAD-X, The Shadow, BEAmE Dance Team, G.O.D Dance Cover, The Honor Cards and D149 CREW, and there will be dance performances by OneWay Crew and Fusion MC from the RoK.
A showcase of Korean martial art Taekwondo will be presented at the event.
In addition, the event includes 200 stalls showcasing Vietnamese and Korean cuisine and products.
A series of seminars, investment promotion and business matching events will be held during the week.
The festival is open to the public for free at the September 23 Park in District 1./.