People move out of homes after earthquake (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Indonesian geophysics agency has issued a tsunami warning after a 7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Sumatra island on August 2.



According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at a depth of 59 km, about 227 km from Teluk Betung city on the island. There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.



The disaster mitigation agency urged people living near the coast in Banten province, Java island, to move to higher ground,



Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire".



Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 people, with another thousand declared missing.-VNA