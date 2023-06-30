Only about one in 1,000 hatching make it to adulthood. (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn

Hanoi (VNA) – The Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) has just released a short documentary titled “Sea turtles belong to the ocean”, its 55th media short film, in an effort to increase public’s awareness on the threats to the species, particularly illegal poaching and trafficking.

According to Nguyen Phuong Dung, Deputy Chairwoman of the ENV, a harsh reality shows that only about one in 1,000 hatching make it to adulthood.

Sea turtles face many threats during their maturation. Besides the loss of their habitat, especially the spawning grounds along the coast, sea turtles are also hunted to make jewelry, specimens and other valuable products, Dung said.

She called on the public to stop buying products made from sea turtle as well as from other wild animals.

The documentary will be aired on TV stations nationwide and on Youtube at https://youtu.be/VanLQbN0eA8 ./.