The prediction is based on strong growth recorded in March which brought the total export value of the product in the first quarter to more than 900 million USD, a yearly rise of 37 percent.



Also, the current period is the time for European and US markets to prepare food supply for consumers during the summer holiday as well as stockpiles for the fall.



Also in response to the increasing market demand, many farmers in the Mekong Delta have increased their investment in farming techniques and technology serving export.



Statistics of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development show Vietnam’s shrimp farming area is currently over 740,000 hectares, with output topping 900,000 tonnes per year. Although the area only increased by about 1.5 percent annually, the yield grew sharply by 10 percent a year./.

