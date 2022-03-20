Politics HCM City leader hosts Sierra Leone President Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio and his entourage on March 19.

Politics NA Chairman attends celebration of military factory's anniversary National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 19 attended a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Z111 Factory under the General Department of Defense Industry (March 19, 1957 - 2022) in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.

Politics Malaysia PM’s visit to Vietnam to advance strategic partnership more substantively The official visit to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob on March 20 - 21 is expected to help intensify the two countries’ strategic partnership in a more substantive manner.

Politics Safe corridor being made for Vietnamese to evacuate from Ukraine: Spokesperson The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Vietnamese representative agencies in Russia and Ukraine are working with local competent agencies to create a safe corridor for Vietnamese in Mariupol and other localities of Ukraine to evacuate to a safe place, said the ministry's Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.