ASEAN Korean President to attend ASEAN Summit and related meetings President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in is scheduled to attend a series of online high-level meetings within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings this week, with a focus on cooperation between the RoK and Southeast Asian nations as well as several Asia-Pacific countries.

ASEAN Thailand to promote three agendas at 37th ASEAN Summit Spokesman of the Thai Government Anucha Burapachaisri has said Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will attend the virtual 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings chaired by Vietnam from November 12-15.

ASEAN Vietnam ensures ASEAN’s uninterrupted operation amid COVID-19: Malaysian experts As Chair of ASEAN in 2020, Vietnam has done well in ensuring that the bloc has continued to meet and perform in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Malaysian experts.

ASEAN Infographic Drivers of future consumption in ASEAN ASEAN is the world’s third most populous economy and is projected to become the fourth largest economy by 2030. By then, domestic consumption, which powers roughly around 60 percent of ASEAN’s gross domestic product (GDP) today, is expected to double to 4 trillion USD.