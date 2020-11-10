World ASEAN Secretary-General pins high hopes for 37th Summit outcomes Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi has pinned high expectations for the outcomes of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings scheduled for November 12-15.

World Former WTO Chief urges Thai gov’t to address inequality A former director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has imagined the future of Thailand, after COVID-19 crisis, in a seminar focused on decentralisation and inequality reduction, saying that democracy is being undermined by three factors.

ASEAN Senior officials review preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit, related events The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting took place via videoconference on November 9 to look into preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, slated for later this week.

World Thai PM satisfied with “Half-Price” co-pay campaign’s success The Thai Prime Minister has voiced his satisfaction with the success of the government’s “Half-Price” co-pay campaign that has helped the general public cut down on living expenses while stimulating local economies.