Singapore (VNA) – Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on August 25 that it has banned some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from all of its flights.

Earlier, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the US Federal Aviation Administration alerted airlines of the recall and banned the laptop models from flights.

In an announcement, the SIA said customers are to refrain from bringing the affected models as carry-on items or in checked baggage until the battery has been verified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer.

The airline advised passengers to visit Apple's page on its MacBook Pro battery recall programme to get more information on whether their laptops are affected as well as battery replacement options.

The tech giant added that it would replace the batteries free of charge.

In a similar move, carrier Thai Airways has also banned several 15-inch MacBook Pro models on its flights.-VNA