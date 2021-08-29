World ADB approves loan to help Philippines improve public services The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a policy-based loan of 400 million USD to help the Philippines improve local governments' capacity to provide high-quality public services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Philippines extends restrictions, Laos concerned about COVID-19 community transmission The Philippine Government has extended coronavirus restrictions in several regions while some provinces in Laos have put lockdown on certain districts in the face of community transmission of COVID-19.

World Vietnam remains favoured destination for foreign investment despite COVID-19: Australian newspaper Vietnam is likely to remain foreign investors’ favoured destination despite the COVID-19 resurgence ravaging across the country, The Australia Financial Review (ARF) said in a story published earlier this week.