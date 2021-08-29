Singapore boasts world highest COVID-19 vaccination rate
Singapore has become the country with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the world, with 80 percent of its population having received two doses of vaccine.
“We have crossed another milestone, where 80 percent of our population has received their full regimen of two doses,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung wrote in his Facebook account.
Singapore authorities have announced that restrictions will continue to be eased considering the high rate of vaccination.
The country's health authority is also considering a COVID-19 vaccination booster drive and the inoculation of under-12 children early next year./.