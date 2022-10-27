World Indonesia plans to build electricity connectivity in SE Asia Indonesia is planning to build electricity connectivity in Southeast Asia with the involvement of several ASEAN countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei, said a senior official.

World Russian scholars highlight Vietnamese cultural beauty Vietnamese traditional culture and history has been spotlighted at a scientific conference held by the Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Moscow recently, which drew scholars, experts and lecturers from many universities across Russia.