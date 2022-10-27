Singapore builds largest energy storage system in Southeast Asia
Singapore’s SembCorp has entered the final stage of installing a 200-megawatt Energy Storage System (ESS) on Jurong Island, which is expected to be operational in this November.
Energy storage systems are container-like batteries that can store surplus energy from the sun or wind for later use.
The project is the largest ESS deployment in Southeast Asia, and will support Singapore’s efforts to enhance grid reliability and also maximise solar deployment in the country, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said at the second Singapore-IRENA High-Level Forum within the framework of the Singapore International Energy Week on October 26.
According to Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA), the ESS functions as large-scale batteries to store energy and dispense it at other times when needed to maintain grid reliability. With its fast-response nature, the ESS is able to actively manage mismatches in electricity supply and demand, and perform regulation services to address second-to-second fluctuations in the power grid./.