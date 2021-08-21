Singapore, China enhance cooperation in digital trade, green economy
Trade ministers from Singapore and China have agreed to further explore opportunities in digital trade and the green economy after a virtual meeting on August 20, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).
China has been Singapore's largest trading partner since 2013, and Singapore's largest investment destination since 2007. (Photo: Reuters)
Enhancing bilateral economic relations was a key focus at the 6th Investment Promotion Committee (IPC) Meeting, co-chaired by Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and People's Republic of China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, MTI said in a press release.
The meeting, last held in December 2017, is a platform for Singapore and China to discuss updates on key economic policies and developments, with the goal of deepening investment linkages and collaboration between the countries.
"The IPC meeting is a valuable platform for Singapore and China to explore new opportunities for collaboration as both countries manage the COVID-19 pandemic and seek new growth opportunities," Gan was cited by The Business Times as saying after the meeting.
MTI said that Gan and Wang affirmed the strong and longstanding bilateral economic ties between Singapore and China./.