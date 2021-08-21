World Indonesia crackdowns on bombing plot Indonesian police have announced that they arrested many terror suspects and discovered that Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) – the extremist group behind the 2002 Bali bombings – planned to carry out a new attack during Indonesia’s independence day celebrations (August 17).

World COVID-19: Malaysia eases social distancing measures for fully-vaccinated people Malaysia will loosen some social distancing measures for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from August 21 as 50 percent of adults in the Southeast Asian country have completed vaccination.

World Cambodia ends nationwide intensive anti-pandemic campaign The Cambodian Government has decided to end a nationwide campaign to strengthen measures for combating the spread of COVID-19, after three weeks of implementation.

World Malaysia has new prime minister Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah has named Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Vice President of the United Malaysia National Organisation (UMNO) as the country’s new Prime Minister, the Royal Palace said in a statement.