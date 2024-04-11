Hanoi (VNA) - Singaporean authority registered 9,783 e-commerce scam cases in 2023, more than doubling the 4,762 cases in 2022, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 10.

The E-commerce Marketplace Transaction Safety Ratings showed that nearly 50% of e-commerce scams last year took place on the social platform Facebook, where the scam cases surged to 4,550 from 1,138 in 2022.



The rating is based on four categories, user authenticity, transaction safety, availability of loss remediation channels, and the effectiveness of anti-scam measures on shopping websites, it said.



The report gives Facebook the lowest rating, while Amazon, Lazada, Qoo10, and Shopee received full ticks./.