Singapore face rising COVID-19 cases
Singapore (VNA) – The Singaporean Ministry of Health on January 21 informed that the number of COVID-19 cases began to increase sharply in recent days, from an average of 800 cases last week to nearly 1,500 cases on January 20, with community infections accounting for the majority.
According to the ministry, the cases could double every two to three days, and could reach 10,000 to 15,000, or even more, per day.
It said to better protect local patients and healthcare workers, particularly settings with vulnerable persons, in-person visits to all hospital wards and residential care homes will be suspended for a period of four weeks, from 24 January to 20 February 2022.
Meanwhile, the permissible group size for social gatherings in the upcoming Lunar New Year remains at five persons. Correspondingly, the maximum number of unique visitors per household will remain at five persons per day.
To maximise its protection against Omicron, Singapore will extend the booster vaccination programme to individuals aged 12 to 17.
Earlier, the nation announced that from 14 February, persons aged 18 years and above will be considered fully vaccinated only for 270 days after the last dose of their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines. Thereafter, to retain their fully vaccinated status, they need to receive a booster dose./.