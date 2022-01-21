World Indonesia pushes for formation of new global health agency: President Indonesia will push for the establishment of a new global health agency during its presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said on January 20 at the virtual World Economic Forum.

World Australia, UK underline importance of maritime rights, freedom in East Sea Australian and UK foreign and defence ministers underscored the importance of countries being able to exercise their maritime rights and freedoms in the East Sea consistent with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including freedom of navigation and overflight, at the annual ministerial consultations in 2022.

World Malaysia’s inflation rises on weather-driven food shortage A shortage of food supplies due to the impact of weather and rising gasoline prices has led to increasing inflation in this Southeast Asian country, according to Malaysia’s Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

World Thailand’s economic growth projected at 3.5-4.5 percent this year Thai Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has forecast the country’s economy would grow 3.5-4.5 percent this year driven by fiscal policy, exports and investment, despite an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant remaining a challenge.