Singapore (VNA) – The Singaporean Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced on April 26 that the Singapore – Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble (ATB) will be re-launched on May 26, allowing travellers to move between the two sides without quarantine.



The ATB was originally scheduled to start in November 2020 but was deferred due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong.

In the first stage, there will be one flight per day in each direction for the first two weeks. Each flight will be capped at 200 passengers.

The MOT said both sides will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation from now to the targeted launch date of May 26, and will proceed with the launch if the situation continues to be steady and under control in both sides.



Earlier, Australia and New Zealand launched the ATB scheme on April 18, but suspended it five days later due to COVID-19 resurgence in Australia./.