Singapore, Hong Kong resume “air travel bubble”
Singapore (VNA) – The Singaporean Ministry of
Transport (MOT) announced on April 26 that the Singapore – Hong Kong Air Travel
Bubble (ATB) will be re-launched on May 26, allowing travellers to move between the two sides without
quarantine.
The ATB was originally scheduled to start in November 2020 but was deferred due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong.
In the first stage, there will be one flight per day in each direction for the first two weeks. Each flight will be capped at 200 passengers.
The MOT said
both sides will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation from now to the targeted
launch date of May 26, and will proceed with the launch if the situation
continues to be steady and under control in both sides.
Earlier, Australia and New Zealand launched the ATB scheme on April 18, but suspended it five days later due to COVID-19 resurgence in Australia./.